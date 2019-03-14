Japanese Embassy commits $337,784 to support 4 projects in Ghana

The Japanese Embassy in Ghana has committed US$337,784 grant to fund four different projects across the country aimed at providing needed services to the beneficiary communities.

It includes two Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds with accompanying staff quarters at a cost of US$86,704 and US$80,857 at Agomor in the Akatsi North District and Bossovilla in the Akyemansa District respectively.

The rest are a six-unit classroom block for Sogakope D/A Primary School at South Tongu District at a cost of US$87,839 while Ponponya Fontem in the Upper Manya Krobo District would benefit from a one classroom block and a two-unit KVIP toilet facility at a cost US$82,384.

At a contract signing ceremony in Accra yesterday, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tsutomu Himeno, said the four facilities were part of the Japan Grassroots Human Security Project (GGSHP) which focuses on addressing the critical needs of people across the globe.

“This grant is from the people of Japan to our friends across the world to be able to eradicate basic challenges that confront the delivery of important services. We view this as a matter of human security which is key on the heart of Japan as we all cooperate to address the needs of individuals in a particular setting,” he stated.

He implored the district assemblies to implement good and regular maintenance culture to ensure that the facility was sustained and served the needs of the communities for the long term.

The ambassador reiterated Japan’s commitment to collaborate with Ghana to strengthen relations and work towards alleviating challenges that impedes the quality of life.

Chief Executive of Akyemansa District Assembly, Paul Asamoah, pledged his outfit’s preparedness to institute proper and effective maintenance programme to keep the CHPS Compound running for the benefit of the residents.

He said although Bosovilla was lacking several amenities, the provision of a new CHPS Compound would help to improve health delivery, control communicable and non-communicable disease and malnutrition, among others.

Emmanuel Louis Agama, Chief Executive of South Tongu District Assembly, expressed gratitude to Japan for the grant, stating that the district was already benefitting from Japanese volunteers who were engaged with delivering necessary services to residents in the various communities.

Upper Manya Krobo District Chief Executive, Felix Nartey, said the project has come at the right time as it would provide easy access to Junior High Schools for primary school graduates in the three communities.

He lauded the addition of library which would support efforts to inculcate reading habits amongst the pupils in the various communities.

Killians Carr, Team Lead of Needy Club of Ghana, which is implementing the project at Agomor, assured that the organisation would work hand-in-hand with the assembly to sustain the facility.

By Claude Nyarko Adams

Caption: Mr Himeno exchanging a contract with a representative of one of the assemblies.