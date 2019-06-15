Grand Pixels awards slated for December 7

An award scheme aimed at honouring dedicated photographers and celebrities in recognition of their contributions to the creative art industry is slated for December 7.

Dubbed ‘Grand pixels,’ it is being organised by Remex Ghana Limited (RGL), a digital media and communication agency in partnership with the Association of Professional Photographers (APP).

The maiden edition of the awards and exhibition would feature a Lifetime Achievement honour to be awarded to Mr James Barnor, the first Ghanaian photographer to produce colour photographs.

Speaking to the Times Weekend in an interview yesterday, the project lead, Mr Dyck Antwi Kesse, explained that the awards would create a competing platform for indigenous photographers to boost their photography and film making.

He indicated that, lack of motivation in the profession had retarded progress in the arts industry, adding that “we initiated this award to celebrate the people whose effort put the country on the history map”.

Mr Kesse noted that film makers and photographers have worked continuously to project the image of the country through the lenses, hence the move to award them for their effort.

According to him, the art of photography had evolved and photographers have progressed from just taking pictures to becoming the most powerful people in the world.

“Photography has now moved from the ‘dark room’ to an expanse field of narrating moving stories in society,” he said.

Mr Kesse observed that creative commitment of photographers and experience they accumulated has shaped the present picture of the nation in the world.

The Awards Coordinator, Mr Derrick Edwards, stated that photography as an art had cultural dimensions and encompasses various aspects of life as it reinforces people’s appreciation of life and promotes a sense of unity and friendship.

He commended the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts for its effort to uplift Ghana’s image through its various programmes that strives to promote Ghana’s cultural heritage and historical monuments to the rest of the world.

Mr Edwards called on the sector ministry to take a critical look at the photography industry and institute measures that would protect indigenous photography and film works.

“A lot has been accomplished by our forebears and it is up to us to protect and sustain the rich information they have gathered through photography,”he said.

BY JOYCELINE NATALLY CUDJOE