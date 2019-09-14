Expect breakthrough at Celestial Praiz- Celestine Donkor

Gospel Music dynamo, Celestine Donkor, organiser of the annual praise and worship concert, Celestial Priaz, has promised patrons of more breakthrough on Sunday, September 29 at the Victory Bible Church International, Awoshie-Baayard.

This year’s event, which marked the 8th edition, is under the theme, ‘Jesus, our Bread of Life’, and it is scheduled to commence at 4 pm.

Speaking exclusively to The Spectator, Celestine Donkor said, the team has been busy working on the grounds in addition to rehearsing to ensure a remarkable event that would not just be an ordinary concert.

The ‘Ogwama’ hit maker said, she has been rehearsing four times a week, and with the preparedness level, they are on track for an irresistible encounter with God.

She said, there would be a couple of songs she would perform for the first time, and a live recording session as well as a performance with Nhyiraba Gideon, who she featured on ‘Agbebolo’.

According to her, there would be other performances from KODA, MOG, Efe Grace, Pastor AtoAcquah and Pastor Kwame Manukure among others.

She added that, Nigerian praise and worship powerhouse, David Gee, would be in his element on the day.

She advised corporate bodies to reconsider their decision and sponsor gospel events, to ease the burden on organisers.

Celestine also urged patrons to buy their tickets from the various outlets to support the event.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme