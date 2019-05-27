…confers with chiefs from Central Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised the chiefs and people of the Central Region of the government’s unwavering commitment to improve the infrastructural condition of the region.

He said although the government was financially constrained, it would tackle the infrastructural needs of the region gradually and improve the living condition of the residents.

President Akufo-Addo said this on Friday when he met the Central Regional House of Chiefs at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The traditional leaders presented a number of concerns bordering on the infrastructural needs of the region to the President.

On roads, President Akufo-Addo said the government was committed to improving the general road condition in the country and urged the traditional leaders to be rest assured.

He indicated that a number of roads in the region had been captured in the government’s 2019 budget while several others, like the Twifo Praso-Dunkwa Road, had been earmarked under the Sinohydro Projects.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed the government’s commitment to revive the dormant industries in the region and explore the possibility of opening more industries in the region.

He urged the traditional leaders to live in harmony and help address the increasing cases of chieftaincy disputes in the country.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI commended the President for his interest in the development of the Central Region.

He said the chiefs and people of the region would continue to support him to ensure that he succeeds in his quest to develop the living conditions of the people of the country.

He said policies such as Free Senor High School (FSHS), One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Export and Rural Development, Nation Builders Corps were all policies worth commending.

While commending the President, he said the development needs of the country and the Central Region were enormous and urged him to continue to do more.

BY YAW KYEI