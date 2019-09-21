All is set for Women in Worship tomorrow

All roads would lead to the Action Chapel International on the Spintex road, as women gospel music dynamos like Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Ceccy Twum, and Cindy Thompson.

They would be complemented by Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter, and winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012, and Excess Love hitmaker, Mercy Chinwo together with worshiper Ifueko Charmian.

According to the organisers, this year’s event under the theme, “The Trinity Experience” would see Ghanaian Multiple award winner, Ohemaa Mercy leading the impartation and exhortation session as well as raise funds on the night.

Speaking to The Spectator, The Chief Executive Officer of Genet Services and Founder of the event, Georgina Netty said, they have completed all the necessary arrangement for a wonderful experience.

She said all the artistes were poised for an irresistible experience at the Dome of Action Chapel International, adding that, it was their expectation that.patrons would leave the event with a testimony.

She further added that, monies raised from the event would be used to pay for the medical bills of patients of cervical cancer and create awareness, with their “Akatasia” Project, by liaising with various tertiary institutions in the country.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme