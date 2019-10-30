7th Inter-Schools Cadet Drill Competition held in Cape Coast

The Central Regional Second Cycle Institutions Cadet Corps on Saturday held the 7th Inter-Schools Cadet Drill Competition as part of its annual cadet programme.

Out of the 19 senior high and technical schools which took part in the programme, five schools were selected to represent the region at the National Inter Schools Cadet Drill Competition.

The five schools selected were Obiri Yeboah Senior High Technical School, Assin Fosu National Vocational and Technical Institute, Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, Komenda Senior High and Technical School and Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School.

The Reviewing Officer, Superintendent Kwabena Addai Koduah, Commanding Officer, Ghana Immigration Service Training School commended the cadets for their skills and turn out which could only come from tireless efforts of their instructors.

He said the drill competition was introduced in the schools’ cadet system to provide physical fitness and sense of alertness that would be useful to the students in their private lives adding that it was meant to get them to develop a keen interest in the various security institutions in the future.

“I have witnessed displays at several passing outs and graduation ceremonies, but you have today shown team spirit, discipline, dedication and mental alertness.

Superintendent Koduah said in as much as many of them would want to serve their country in the near future, it was essential for them to be wary of recruitment scams that have currently inundated the social media space since it was his belief that the passionate and anxious ones amongst them could easily fall prey to such fraudsters.

He asked them to display a good character as cadets wherever they might find themselves by sacrificing to defend both human and divine values in honour of their training as well as for the good of the country.

Superintendent Koduah asked them to make use of their stay in school by making use of the opportunity to learn hard and come out with flying colours in their final examination.

