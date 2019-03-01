2nd Kwahu Easter Marathon launched

The second edition of the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon (KEMM) was officially launched at the Head Office of StarTimes Ghana on Tuesday, February 26.

According to the organisers, this year’s marathon, slated for April 20 would see participants compete for a total prize package of GH¢20, 000 and this would include, electrical gadgets, products from sponsors and an opportunity to participate in international marathons.

Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Mpraeso Baamuhene of Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), who launched the event said, the Marathon has come to stay, after seeking new ways of making the Easter celebrations on the mountain more exciting.

”Last year, KTC sought ways of giving the Kwahu Easter a new image, hence the introduction of this marathon to give the celebration an international outlook.

Nana Darte I, also urged corporate bodies to come on board to support the event and encouraged massive participation from the athletes, as well as enjoy the various tourist sites of Kwahu.

Mr William Ezah, Project Manager of Medivent Consult – organisers of the event said, the second edition would see major improvements having learnt very useful lessons from the maiden edition.

He said the security of athletes would be improved whilst the prizes at stake and fairness in the competition would be significantly improved.

According to Mr Ezah, the improvements were made to attract maximum participation from athletes and further raise the standards of the event.

Mr George Lomotey, Director of Television, StarTimes, in his remarks, said this year’s marathon would be televised on Adepa TV and millions would have the chance to watch the event.

He said they were happy to partner Medivent Consult and the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) to successfully organise the programme.

Over 1000 athletes are expected to compete in the 42.2 kilometre marathon with three winners in both the male and female categories having the chance to compete in the Beijing marathon. –GNA