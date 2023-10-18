Young persons suffering from mental health in Ghana alarming – Dr Ekremet

The rate at which young people in Ghana are increas­ingly suffering from mental health conditions is alarm­ing, says Specialist Psychi­atrist at the Mental Health Authority, Dr Peggy Asiedu Ekremet.

Consequently, she has advised parents and guardians to pay keen attention to the mental health of children, and adolescents under their care to ensure their holistic wellbeing.

Speaking at a seminar in Accra to mark Mental Health Day, Dr Ekremet, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Specialist, said it was imperative that parents paid attention to that aspect of their ward’s health.

“When it comes to children and ado­lescents below the age of 19 years, when we take five at each point, one will have a recognizable and treatable mental health condition. Of all the adult conditions of mental health, about 50 per cent would have started before the age of 14 and this is becoming alarming by the day.

It is important that we take the mental health of our young ones seriously and protect it for our socio-economic develop­ment,” she advised.

October 10 each year is observed as Men­tal Health Day to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions towards safe­guarding mental health as a human right.

Held on the theme; “Mental Health is a universal human right,” the seminar organ­ised by GIZ Ghana, brought together key stakeholders in the mental health sector to discuss ways of improving access to care and other services.

Dr Ekremet expressed worry that viola­tions and abuse of the rights of mentally challenged persons persisted across the country.

She mentioned instances of poor health seeking behaviours, pa­tients being starved or chained at prayer camps, barred from society, among other inhumane acts, meted against mentally ill persons which often affected their physical health as well.

“Mental illness should not take away a person’s human right or prevent them from seeking help or contributing to decisions among their own health,” she said.

Dr Ekremet expressed the commitment of the MHA to collaborate with stakehold­ers to strengthen existing mental health structures and improve quality service delivery.

“There can be no health without mental health and we all have a right to sound and quality mental health regardless of our nationality, sex, colour or socio-economic status.”

The Component Manager, Ghanaian-Eu­ropean Centre, Mr Michael Kwaku Yeboah, appealed to the general public to support efforts at dispelling myths, reduce stigma and eliminate discrimination related to mental health conditions.

“A person’s mental state should not influence how they are treated, espe­cially excluding them from decisions about their own health. Their human rights should not be violated neither should they be discriminated against in their quest to access care,” he urged.

Mr Yeboah affirmed the commitment of GIZ Ghana through the Ghanaian-Europe­an Centre to continue to raise awareness on mental health issues in Ghana while mobil­ising efforts in support of mental health.

“We will continue to collaborate with stakeholders working on mental health is­sues to talk about our work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for Ghanaians,” he assured

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH & NII AYITEY BROWN