Yendi MP reaffirms commitment to education

The Mem­ber of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Con­stituency in the Northern Region, Alha­ji Farouk AliuMahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to invest more in the educa­tion sector in the area.

He said over the past three years he had spent more than GH¢ 3million in expanding infrastructure of the education sector in the constituency.

The MP made the state­ment when the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Harriet Thompson, visited him at his residence in Yendi, as part of her official working tour of the region at the weekend.

The visit of the High Commissioner to the traditional capital of Dag­bon was to engage with stakeholders, individuals, chiefs and businessmen of the area to deepen their ties with the UK government.

He said, he was com­mitted to spending more resources inthe education sector because education made him to be where he was today.

“I want to ensure that there is quality of educa­tion among children in the constituency,” he stated.

He said throughout the world, countries had realised that education was the most important tool for the rapid socio-economic development of every state.

AlhajiMahama added that his communities could only achieve holistic educa­tion if they got the needed infrastructure development.

He said his immense investment into the educa­tion sector in the area was to ensure quality and accelerat­ed education for children in the area.

The MP added that it was a better way to educate the children today in building their foundation for devel­opment, in anticipation for better tomorrow.

Alhaji Mahama stated that, Ghana had enjoyed traditional warm and cordial relationship with Britain dat­ing back to the 15th century.

He said the relationship between Ghana and Britain had evolved into a rela­tionship of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests.

The MP added that Gha­na still remained a member of the Commonwealth and this relationship was to be leveraged to foster develop­ment and prosperity.

Ms Thompson for her part, commended the MP for the numerous interventions he was executing in the area.

She said the UK Govern­ment was working in areas of education, peace, health and empowering women and children and social develop­ment.

Ms Thompson stated that the UK government over the decades supported Ghana with the educational infra­structure development.

She added that helping to develop the communities in the education sector was part of the UK government policies to see to it that chil­dren got the education they desired.

Ms Thompson assured the people of Yendi and its entire environs that, they would liaise with the MP to foster more unity to get the area the development it required.

