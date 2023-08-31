Yendi MP reaffirms commitment to education
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk AliuMahama, has reaffirmed his commitment to invest more in the education sector in the area.
He said over the past three years he had spent more than GH¢ 3million in expanding infrastructure of the education sector in the constituency.
The MP made the statement when the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms Harriet Thompson, visited him at his residence in Yendi, as part of her official working tour of the region at the weekend.
The visit of the High Commissioner to the traditional capital of Dagbon was to engage with stakeholders, individuals, chiefs and businessmen of the area to deepen their ties with the UK government.
He said, he was committed to spending more resources inthe education sector because education made him to be where he was today.
“I want to ensure that there is quality of education among children in the constituency,” he stated.
He said throughout the world, countries had realised that education was the most important tool for the rapid socio-economic development of every state.
AlhajiMahama added that his communities could only achieve holistic education if they got the needed infrastructure development.
He said his immense investment into the education sector in the area was to ensure quality and accelerated education for children in the area.
The MP added that it was a better way to educate the children today in building their foundation for development, in anticipation for better tomorrow.
Alhaji Mahama stated that, Ghana had enjoyed traditional warm and cordial relationship with Britain dating back to the 15th century.
He said the relationship between Ghana and Britain had evolved into a relationship of mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests.
The MP added that Ghana still remained a member of the Commonwealth and this relationship was to be leveraged to foster development and prosperity.
Ms Thompson for her part, commended the MP for the numerous interventions he was executing in the area.
She said the UK Government was working in areas of education, peace, health and empowering women and children and social development.
Ms Thompson stated that the UK government over the decades supported Ghana with the educational infrastructure development.
She added that helping to develop the communities in the education sector was part of the UK government policies to see to it that children got the education they desired.
Ms Thompson assured the people of Yendi and its entire environs that, they would liaise with the MP to foster more unity to get the area the development it required.
FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, YENDI