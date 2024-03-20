World Vision calls for closer collaboration with media for benefit of citizenry

As a prelude to the celebration of World Water Day (WWD), the World Vision Ghana (WVG) held a press soiree yesterday to strengthen relationship with the media and collaborate on initiatives to promote community and national development.

The overall goal is to work together to drive progress and make a positive impact on society.

The World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to raise awareness about the importance of fresh water and advocate for sustainable management of water resources.



At the Soiree, Mr Joshua Baidoo, Integrated Programmes Director, emphasised WVG’s dedication to the theme “Water for Peace” for this year’s WWD celebration.

For him, as a Christian Organisation focused on children, WVG is committed to providing hope, joy and justice to all children, especially those who are most vulnerable and their families.

“Our mission is to tackle the underlying issues of poverty and injustice that hinder children’s growth and development in society. We strive to create a nurturing environment where every child can flourish and experience the fullness of life,” it stated.

Mr Baidoo stressed the crucial role of WASH was enhancing children’s quality of life, adding WVG recognised that importance and had made the provision of safe drinking water a top priority in its programmes.

“As a result of our efforts, the communities we serve now have access to clean and safe drinking water. This has led to a decrease in water-related illnesses such as diarrhoea and cholera, which can be life –threatening for children,” he stated.

He recalled that two years ago, WVG initiated a five-year strategic plan aimed at reaching 3.3 million of the most vulnerable children with essential development interventions, including WASH services, quality education, healthcare, food and nutrition support, livelihood and income generation programmes and child-focused projects.

He urged the media, ministries, departments and agencies to join WVG in their efforts to improve the well-being of children and their families.

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Technical Coordinator for the NGO, Mr Yaw Atta Arhin, emphasised the crucial role the media played in amplifying the voices of the most vulnerable children, their families and communities who are in urgent need of clean and safe drinking water.

