Work progresses on 15.6-km Adaklu Waya-Akuetey feeder road project

Work is gradually progressing on the long-awaited 15.6-kilometre Adaklu Waya- Akuetey feeder road project.

So far, the first primer has been carried out on the greater stretch of 10.6 kilometres between the Akwetey Junction and Adaklu-Anfoe.

The GH¢19.5million government project, which is being undertaken by PREFACON Limited, a local firm, with financial support from SDC Finance Limited, is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa and the MP of Adaklu, Mr Kwame Agbodza toured the stretch on Friday to see the progress of work at first hand.

The Managing Director of PREFACON Limited, Mr Wonder Madilo who conducted them along the road, said that work was going on smoothly, giving the assurance that the project would be executed according to schedule.

He stated that tarring of the remaining few kilometres from Adaklu-Anfoe to the district capital, Waya, would also be done in due course.

On his part, Dr Letsa acknowledged that the project was initiated by the previous government, saying it was being continued by the present government as an appropriate national development continuity move.

He said the government was awake to the economically strategic position of Adaklu in the region, for which reason other roads projects would soon be carried out to open up the area and tap its vast potential in the broader national interest.

Meanwhile, the DCE, Mr Donkor Kadey said that the district’s business prospects were now much brighter with the road project.

According to him, the road would definitely and rapidly facilitate the Planting for Food and Jobs, and Planting for Export and Development initiatives in the district to the benefit of generations yet unborn.

Apart from that, Mr Donkor said that in the absence of a district hospital in Adaklu, referrals to the nearby health facilities in sister districts would now be followed smoothly without delay.

Togbe Agbobada IV, Dufia of Adaklu-Anfoe and Senior Divisional Chief of the Adaklu State, described the project as worthy undertaking devoid of political party colours.

The road, when completed, would be the first tarred road leading to the Adaklu District capital.

