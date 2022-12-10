Who will take the top 3 places in the English Premier League in the season 2022-2023

The English Premier League is one of the most popular leagues among football fans and bettors on mostbet.com uz. In this league, the strongest footballers compete against each other, who every season fight not only for the Premier League title, but also for the European Cups. Consider the chances of the strongest clubs in the English Football Championship to win the championship in the 2022-2023 season after 14 matches.

1st place – Arsenal (37 points, 12 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss, goal difference 33:11)

For many fans of the Premier League, the fact that the London club is in the top position after 14 games played is a real revelation. The Gunners are one of the most successful clubs in Premier League history, having won the league a total of 13 times. However, in recent years it was quite difficult for them, as the team was going through a process of restructuring. This season, Arsenal’s talented players have once again been forced to talk about the club as one of the contenders for the championship.

Successful transfers and progress made by head coach Mikel Arteta are encouraging for Gunners fans. A strong start to the 2022/23 season means that Arsenal should be treated as a strong dark horse capable of winning the entire Premier League. Recall that on the eve of the start of the new season, the team was replenished with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, who already in the pre-season matches proved the seriousness of his intentions in the new club. The Londoners also acquired Ukrainian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto from the Citizens. If we add the already proven Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Granita Xhaka and other players to the newcomers, then we can say with confidence that this season Arsenal has a combat-ready squad that will fight for a place in the TOP-3.

Bookmakers estimate the chances of Arsenal winning the championship with a coefficient of 3.24.

2nd place – Manchester City (32 points, 10 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses, goal difference 40:14)

Pep Guardiola’s team has stumbled 4 times in 14 rounds. In the last game in the Premier League, Manchester City lost to Brentford with a score of 1: 2, and earlier also lost to Liverpool (1: 0). In matches against Aston Villa and Newcastle, the Citizens also lost two points (1:1 and 3:3 respectively).

Over the past five seasons, Guadiola’s Manchester City players have won the competition four times, including the previous two. With the signing of Erling Haalanda, the club appear to be even stronger than in previous years, making them firm favorites to win a third title in a row. The team has an excellent coach who has brought together world-class players over the years. Guardiola has a wide bench at his disposal and strong substitutions in almost every position, which allows him to effectively rotate the squad.

It is worth noting that in addition to Haaland, the club also signed England international Calvin Phillips, central defender Manuel Akanji and left-back Sergio Gomez. Thus, the composition of last year’s champions is complete and the team has practically no weak points.

Even though the Citizens are currently 5 points behind Arsenal, the bookmakers consider them the favorites in the race for the Premier League title. City’s chances are estimated at 1.44.

3rd place – Newcastle (30 points, 8 wins, 6 draws, 1 loss, goal difference 29:11)

Another surprise, since hardly anyone could have imagined that after 14 rounds the Magpies would be so high in the table. This season, Newcastle have made targeted improvements in the summer transfer window, which allowed the team to become even stronger. Such giants of English football as Chelsea and Tottenham have already been defeated, and a draw against the reigning champion can also be added to the assets of the Magpies.

Despite the fact that at the moment practically no one takes Newcastle seriously as a contender for the championship, bookmakers are cautious, this possibility cannot be completely ruled out. The coefficient for this event is 35.00.

Predictions for the TOP 3 best teams in the English Premier League in the season 2022-2023

If we really evaluate the chances of Premier League clubs that are in the TOP-6 (Liverpool are in 6th place with 22 points), then Manchester City still has the highest probability, which is rightly reflected by the odds of the bookmakers. We believe that it is Pep Guardiola’s team that will be able to win the championship again, despite the good form of Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham.

We will give second place to Arsenal, provided that the team can avoid injuries to key players during the season. The team of Michel Arteta looks very nice. Third place in the standings for the 2022-2023 season, in our opinion, will be occupied by Tottenham, who are currently in 4th place with 29 points and 1 point behind Newcastle.