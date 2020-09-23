Hot!Politics

‘We’re appreciative of govt’s achievements’

September 23, 2020
0 1 minute read
Mr Poku

A civil society organisation, the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), has observed that the citizenry are appreciative of the achievements of the government in the last three years and are ready to retain the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.
 

It lauded both President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and appealed to Ghanaians to be wary of the sweet promises the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was churning out to win back power.

In a statement signed and issued by the Founder and President of the Movement, Razak Kojo Opoku said budgetary allocations were always made and captured for projects each time the president and the vice president cut sod for the commencement of any project.

It said the NDC was fixated at attacking its opponents, leaving out the element of an issue-based campaign and the Movement was convinced the NDC manifesto did not seek to enhance and improve the well-being of the generality of citizens.

The statement said the NDC was discrediting the NPP on every growth and development projects taken and inciting people including traditional authorities against the NPP by describing sod-cutting projects as Sakawa and 419.

“The NDC ethnocentric comments against the people of Akyem seem to have deliberately put dust in the eyes of well-meaning Ghanaians, and questioned why the 10 billion dollar Hope City Project which the NDC cut sod did not materialise and
 the 2020 elections is about comparison of records and show of who was tall in terms of managing the affairs and resources of the country,” it said. -GNA

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Mahama: Next NDC administration will establish agriculture mechanised centres

Mahama: Next NDC administration will establish agriculture mechanised centres

September 23, 2020

Exorbitant filing fees meant to avoid overloading of ballot paper–Kwesi

September 23, 2020
Photo of WHO: Record rise in weekly COVID-19 cases, but deaths down

WHO: Record rise in weekly COVID-19 cases, but deaths down

September 23, 2020
Photo of Mali military leader asks for end to ECOWAS economic sanction

Mali military leader asks for end to ECOWAS economic sanction

September 23, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close