‘We’re appreciative of govt’s achievements’

A civil society organisation, the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), has observed that the citizenry are appreciative of the achievements of the government in the last three years and are ready to retain the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power.



It lauded both President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and appealed to Ghanaians to be wary of the sweet promises the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was churning out to win back power.



In a statement signed and issued by the Founder and President of the Movement, Razak Kojo Opoku said budgetary allocations were always made and captured for projects each time the president and the vice president cut sod for the commencement of any project.



It said the NDC was fixated at attacking its opponents, leaving out the element of an issue-based campaign and the Movement was convinced the NDC manifesto did not seek to enhance and improve the well-being of the generality of citizens.



The statement said the NDC was discrediting the NPP on every growth and development projects taken and inciting people including traditional authorities against the NPP by describing sod-cutting projects as Sakawa and 419.



“The NDC ethnocentric comments against the people of Akyem seem to have deliberately put dust in the eyes of well-meaning Ghanaians, and questioned why the 10 billion dollar Hope City Project which the NDC cut sod did not materialise and

the 2020 elections is about comparison of records and show of who was tall in terms of managing the affairs and resources of the country,” it said. -GNA