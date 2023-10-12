We shall assist EC troubleshoot frequent ‘network breakdowns’ ahead of 2024 polls – Dr Omane Boamah

The Director of Elections and IT for the opposition National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, says the party will assist the Electoral Commis­sion (EC) to resolve its frequent network breakdowns in readiness for the 2024 general elections.

According to the former Com­munications Minister, this action would be done with a “patriotic zeal” for immediate remedy.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Dr Omane Boamah said the network breakdowns that occurred during the 2023 limited voters’ registration exercise would not be tolerated.

He said any assistance the NDC could offer the EC to ensure that Ghanaians vote in their numbers without any hindrance would be offered.

“Moreover, we’re pursuing the root causes of the regularly irregu­lar breakdown of the EC’s network system because we strongly believe these “network breakdowns” pose a major threat to our democracy if allowed to recur during elections 2024. We shall, with patriotic zeal, assist the EC to troubleshoot the problem(s) for immediate remedy,” he said.

Dr Omane Boamah alleged that the EC failed to achieve its target for the limited voters’ registration exercise.

He thus advised the EC not to be intransigent on issues concern­ing the 2024 elections.

“It is a notorious fact that the EC failed woefully to meet its own originally set target of registering over 1.3 million Ghanaians because of the decision to restrict registra­tion to only the District Offices of the EC. Again, data from the registration exercise proved that the Guarantor system remains a vi­tal identifier for many a Ghanaian; thus cannot be scrapped anytime soon by any new Constitutional Instrument,” he said. — Myjoyon­line.com