 WAEC withholds 2023 WASSCE results of 289 private students over various cases

The West African Exam­ination Council (WAEC) has withheld the results of 289 candidates for their alleged involvement in various cases of examination malpractices, pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases.

“These malpractices include collusion, impersonation, bringing foreign materials, including mobile phones, into the examination hall and seeking external assistance,” a statement issued by the WAEC has stated.

However, the statement added that the withheld results of candidates would be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations.

So far, WAEC has released the second series of provisional results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAS­SCE) for 2023 Private candidates.

It said a total of 37,825 candi­dates sat for the 2023 WASSCE, comprising 17,389 males and 20,725 females.

Out of the number, 16 are visu­ally impaired candidates.

It indicated, however, that a total of 1,231 candidates who registered for the examination were absent.

It stated that a total of 26,579 candidates registered for English language, however, 25,422 sat for the examination, out of which 16,563, indicating 65.15 per cent, obtained grades A1 to C6, 2,955, representing 11.62 per cent, obtained grade D7, 2,479, also rep­resenting 9.75 per cent, had grade E8 and the rest obtained F9.

Also, WAEC said a total of 26,553 candidate registered for Mathematics and 25,055 sat for the paper, a total of 11, 260 candi­dates, representing 44.94 per cent obtained grade A1 to C6, while 3,183 candidates, representing 12.70 per cent, obtained grade D7, 3,349 candidates had E8 and the rest had F9.

It explained that 24,527 can­didates registered for Integrated Science but 22,813 sat for the examination and 11,751 candidates, representing 51.51 per cent, ob­tained A1 to C6, 3,173 candidates, representing 13.91 per cent, had grade D7, 3,280 obtained E8 and the others had F9.

It stated that a total of 18,755 candidates registered for Social Studies, however, 17,414 sat for the examination, out of which 15,214, indicating 87.37 per cent, obtained grades A1 to C6, 576, representing 3.31 per cent, obtained grade D7, 409, also representing 2.35 per cent, had grade E8 and the rest obtained F9.

Meanwhile, the Council cau­tioned the general public to be wary of scammers who contact candi­dates and promise to upgrade their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers, indicating that WAEC’s results database was well secured.

It advised Institutions and organisations to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from WAEC or access the verifi­cation service online at the WAEC website.

