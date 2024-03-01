Use knowledge obtained at Cornell varsity to advance various sectors of Ghana- Provost.

The Provost of Cornell University in the United States of America (USA), Professor Michael Kotlikoff, has encouraged its alumni from Ghana to use the knowledge obtained to advance the various sectors of the country.

He explained that such a move would help improve the socio-economic development of the country which could impact the world globally.

Prof Kotlikoff made this known in his remarks at a leadership forum jointly organised by the University of Ghana (UG), Legon and the Cornell University held in Accra on the theme, “The Future of Collaboration: Global Higher Education and Making a difference at home and in the World.”

The purpose of the visit by the delegation from Cornell University was to deepen and explore partnership with various units of the UG.

According to Professor Kotlikoff, the interest of foreign students to study at Cornell University due to its strength in research areas such as agriculture and health had doubled the population of Ghanaian students in the University over the last 10 years.

Addressing global challenges such as climate change, he indicated, required in-country investment by governments and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) at the local level before escalating into global challenges through effective collaboration.

The Provost also urged students of the UG to form strong collaborations with students not only from the Cornell University, but from other universities across Africa and Europe to find lasting solutions to global challenges.

Representing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, lauded Cornell University for the strong partnership it had established with the UG, which had led to various ground-breaking research in various fields of studies.

The government, he said, would ensure that such a collaboration was sustained by providing the needed support in terms of infrastructure, logistics, and advice.

Panellists during a panel discussion moderated by the Vice Provost of International Affairs, Cornell University, Professor Wendy Wolford, highlighted mutual respect, and infrastructural institutional support as some of the key essentials for an effective collaboration between institutions.

To this end, the panellists urged institutions to prioritise these essentials to enhance effective collaboration.

According to Professor Gordon A. Awandare, ProVice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs, UG and one of the panellists underscored the need for a re-orientation on collaboration based on capacity to one based on strength and institutional experiences.

For her part, the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S Embassy in Ghana, Emily Fertik noted that her government was impressed with the partnerships Cornell and other universities in the USA had established with universities in Ghana, adding “The US government will provide the needed support.”

In her closing remarks, the chairperson, Professor Nana Aba AppiahAmfo. Vice-Chancellor, UG, underscored the need educational institutions to focus on other forms of partnerships such as institutional, community, and civil society partnerships to address global challenges.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTIN-TETTEY