US Veep arrives in Ghana for 3-day state visit

The Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Ms Kamala Harris, arrived in Accra yesterday to a rousing welcome as she commences with her three-day state visit to Ghana.

She was accompanied by her husband who is also the second gentleman of the US, Douglas Emhoff and some top US government officials.

Ms Harris and her entourage will be spending the next three days in the country and as part of her visit would hold talks with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Amidst cultural display by the Ghana Dance Ensemble and cheers from some selected school children, she was met on arrival by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Also there were the Minister of Information, KojoOppong-Nkrumah, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey and some high profile personalities from the Presidency.

In a speech to announce her arrival, Ms Harris expressed her desire to holding discussions that would help strengthen ties with the US and foster opportunities in various sectors of the economy of Ghana and the continent as a whole.

Vice President Harris(middle) being welcome by some government officials on arrival Photo Victor A. Buxton

She said the US was looking forward to this visit as a further statement of the long and enduring and very important relationship and friendship between the people of the US and those who lived on the continent of Africa.

Ms Harris said she was excited about the future and the impact Africa would have on the rest of the world including her country.

“When I look at what is happening on this continent and the fact that the Median age is 19 years old, and what that tells us about the growth of opportunities, of innovation, possibilities, I see in all of that great opportunities not only for the people of this continent but people of the world,” she said.

Ms Harris said her visit was to address some of the issues relating to partnerships, the continent and her country.

In addition, she said the visit would reinforce the work to be done together, stressing that “Be it addressing the climate crisis to supply chain.”

As part of her trip Harris is expected to visit a local recording studio in Accra and meet with young people in the creative industry.

In addition, she would deliver a major speech to an audience of young people tomorrow at the Black Star Square before proceeding to visit the Cape Coast Castle, tour, and make some remarks while there.

It’s expected that she would speak about “the brutality of slavery and the African Diaspora.”

BY CLIFF EKUFUL