UEW undertakes to reinstate Prof. Avoke

Professor Mawutor Avoke, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) would be reinstated to his former position in compliance with a High Court order, the University’s Governing Council has said.

Nana Ofori Ansah I, Chairman of the Governing Council, said court order to reinstate Professor Avoke and five other staff members of the University who were axed from their positions, would be wholly complied with and that this decision was unanimously agreed upon after a Council meeting last Thursday.

“We are complying with the orders of the court. The court says they should be reinstated and that is that. We would comply and reinstate them just as the courts have directed. There should not be a difficulty in complying with a court order,” Chairman of the UEW Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah I, told journalists after the Council meeting Thursday night.

He said reinstating Professor Avoke would not be a challenge especially when the University does not have a substantive Vice Chancellor and the position is currently being occupied only in an “acting capacity” by Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang.

The Council Chairman, Nana Ofori Ansah I, noted further: “We had to be briefed fully by our lawyer at the council meeting and the decision was to wholly comply with the court’s ruling. The court says they should be reinstated and we have to comply with it. Whatever decision that will be taken, some will be happy, others will not so it is based on whose interest that person is playing into. Not everyone will be happy but it is a court order and we shall wholly comply.”

Meanwhile President of the Effutu Traditional Council who doubles as Paramount Chief of the area, Neenyi Ghartey VII has issued a statement, to express excitement over the court order requesting the university to reinstate Professor Avoke and the five others.

Neenyi Ghartey VII’s statement noted: “The fact that council is being directed by the court to ensure compliance, the traditional council looks forward to council’s expeditious action in respect of the orders without further litigation.”

It continued: “In view of the past turbulence which affected the image of the school and by extension Winneba, we also entreat council to put in measures that will ensure a manifest reconciliation for peace to reign without further rancour. We wish the incoming VC well in office and urge him to be a father of all in spite of all that has happened in the past.”

Professor Avoke has also issued a statement in which he made known his readiness to resume office based on the court order and said he looks forward to a united team that would work in a reconciliatory environment in the interest of UEW.

“While I consider this judicial determination a total and final vindication of my position regarding the divisive issues that founded my removal from office, I am clear and certain in my mind that I will not boast over the outcome, no matter how reliving and joyous the judgment may seem.

“Instead, and with the help of the almighty God, I intend to work every day with all the genuineness of heart, skill and diligence at my disposal to ensure that complete and total reconciliation is done between me and all the persons who may seem to have been vanquished by today’s judicial determination,” Professor Avoke noted in his statement.

