Tyson Fury, Joshua fight given greenlight

The eagerly anticipated undisputed world title clash between bitter rivals Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has been given the blessing of the WBC.

Both British heavyweights have been trading bitter words for some time now and increasing the hopes of the boxing world that an explosive title encounter in the ring will finally come to fruition.

And now WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has given his backing to the showdown, praising both athletes and insisting his organisation will “absolutely support it” and helps to make the all-British bout a reality.

Speaking this week to Sky Sports, Sulaiman said: “There’s absolutely great hope from the world to see that undisputed fight.

“Tyson Fury is our champion, our pride. Anthony Joshua holds the other belts and he has been a tremendous asset to the sport. A gentleman, a great career.

“To see this showdown, Fury-Joshua, would be tremendous for everyone in the sport of boxing. We will absolutely support it.”

Joshua is in line to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev on December 12.

Victory over the big Bulgarian would ensure Joshua remains on course to meet Fury and take on the glamorous showdown fight at the pinnacle of the sport.

Fury, meanwhile, entered a mediation process over a disputed third fight with Deontay Wilder.

The ‘Gypsy King’ is contractually obliged to face the America for a third and final fight, after a controversial draw in their first meeting and a resounding victory for Fury in their second. – MailOnline