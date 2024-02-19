Two parliament c’ttees brainstorm over Affirmative Action Bill 2023

The members of the Committees on Gender, Children and Social Protection, alongside Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament have attended a two-day meeting to deliberate on the Affirmative Action Bill (AAB) 2023.

The gathering was aim at comprehensively reviewing and analysing the AAB 2023 clause by clause, marking a significant step in the legislative process surrounding gender equality and affirmative action within the nation.

It provided a platform for various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Office of the Attorney – General, and prominent Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) such as the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) and the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition (AA Bill Coalition), to actively contribute to the legislative process.

This approach to deliberation dubbed ‘Inclusive Legislatures for Gender Responsive Policies (ILGRP)’ was implemented by ACEPA in collaboration with Parliamentary Centre, AA Bill Coalition, IDEG and NORSAAC, and also funded by the Global Affairs Canada.

The Senior Governance Advisor at ACEPA/ILGRP – Project, Gifty Adika, expressed optimism regarding the bill’s eventual passage and its potential to catalyse transformative change within the nation’s legislative framework, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society.

She said that the outcome of this collaborative effort holds the potential to redefine Ghana’s approach to gender equality and affirmative action, signaling a landmark moment in the nation’s pursuit of social justice and empowerment for all its citizens.

According to her, the bill’s passage holds the promise of accelerating progress towards achieving gender equality targets, underscoring its significance in shaping Ghana’s socio-political landscape.

Even though the passage of the AAB has delayed, Madam Gifty Adika further explained that there has been a great improvement and the ILGRP -Project is a step closer.

A Convener of the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, Mrs Sheila Minkah-Premo, emphasised the bill’s significance in addressing pervasive social, economic, and educational disparities within the country.

She lamented the disproportionately low representation of women in Parliament and District Assemblies with women constituting over 50 per cent of Ghana’s population, emphasising the bill’s potential to rectify this disparity and enhance gender parity across all levels of governance.

Ms Mintah – Premo further explained the urgent need for concerted efforts to expedite the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law, adding that their advocacy reflects a broader commitment among stakeholders to address gender disparities and promote inclusive governance practices within Ghana’s legislative framework.

The AAB 2023 was referred to the Committee on Gender and Children during the previous parliamentary session, prompting preliminary engagements with stakeholders in 2023.

The journey towards the realisation of the AAB spans over a decade, eagerly anticipated by women’s rights groups, gender advocates, and CSOs alike.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG