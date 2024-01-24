Transport Ministry supports MMDAs with vehicles to monitor fishing landing sites

The Ministry of Transport yes­terday presented 14 Mitsubishi pickups to some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assem­blies (MMDAs) to support ef­fective monitoring and coordina­tion of the Coastal Fish Landing Sites and Fishing Ports Projects along the country’s coastal belt.

They included, Nzema East Municipal, Ahanta West Munic­ipal, Keta Municipal, Komenda- Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipal, Abura – Asebu Kwamankese District Assembly, Mfansteman Municipal and Ekumfi District Assembly.

The rest are Gomoa West Dis­trict Assembly, Efutu Municipal, Gomoa East District Assembly, Awutu Senya East Municipal, Teshie Municipal, AMA, James­town, and Osu Klottey Municipal Assembly.

Presenting the pickups, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Hassan Tampuli Sulemana, said there were other projects at the various beaches that needed to be monitored by the MMDAs, therefore the need to present the vehicles.

“These landing beaches have complimentary facilities such as health care centres, police stations, constructed roads, schools, fish smoking centres, toilet facilities across all the MMDAs, so we felt very compelled to get them these vehicles to assist them carry out monitoring activities,” he said.

This, he said, would help check for decay and compliance for the projects to succeed, adding that the MMDAs would be able to inform their superiors about level of progress of work at the landing sites.

Mr Tampuli advised them to use the vehicles for the right purpose and also champion main­tenance culture to prolong their life-span.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of MMDAs, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)’s Chief Executive Officer, Eliza­beth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, commended the ministry for the gesture and said landing beaches served as great source of tour­ism, therefore the vehicles would be put to good use to promote tourism.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG