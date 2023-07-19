Trade show ends in Kumasi

The three-day trade show of busi­ness enterprises organised by the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation ended in Kumasi yesterday.

Dubbed, the GrEEn Regional Show, 58 businesses located in the Ashanti Region had the opportunity to showcase their products and boost their growth at the new Kejetia Market complex, popularly known as ‘Dubai.’

Out of the number, 40 of the businesses and entrepreneurs had graduated from a six month GrEEn Incubation/GrEEn Acceleration Pro­gramme, and had received training and business advisory support from SNV with some awarded grants to build their businesses.

The Boosting Green Employment and Enter­prise Opportunities in Ghana, popularly known as the GrEEn Project, is an action funded by the Eu­ropean Union and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, jointly implemented by the SNV Ghana and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

According to the Project Manager of the GrEEn Project, Mr Laouali Sada, one way to address access to basic services for all and mitigate the effects of climate change on livelihoods was to assist local businesses and communities to be climate resilient.

Over GH₵3 million have been awarded to sustainable local businesses, he said, adding that six green entrepreneurs had their factories inaugu­rated across Ashanti Region, with plans to launch additional ones before the GrEEn Project would end in next year.

Aside the trade shows and matching grants provided to some of the entrepreneurs under the GrEEn Project, Mr Sada indicated that “we pro­vide business-to-business visits, market linkages and coaching through our partner hubs to green businesses”.

Mrs Genevive Parker-Twum, Senior Incubation and Acceleration Advisor on SNV’s GrEEn Proj­ect, mentioned in an interview that SNV Ghana was dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs and busi­nesses in Ghana’s circular economy to promote sustainable jobs and development.

The project, she said would also provide sup­port for the SMEs to build businesses that have proper management system, operate eco-inclusive business models that offered environmental and social benefits to their communities and were compliant with regulation.

“Start-ups are also supported to fine tune their business modules, re-align their business models to make them sustainable and climate resilient,” she emphasised.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI