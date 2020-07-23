Tijaniya prays for Muhammed VI

The Office of the Khalifa, the Supreme leader of Tijaniya Ghana who doubles as the President of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, Sheikh Khalifa Ahmad Abul Faidi Abdulai Maikano Jallo, on Saturday organised the eighth annual Qur’ an recitation in the Masjid Abil-Abass at Madina.

The recitation was organised for the departed soul of King Hassan II who died in 1999 for the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI who is reported to have undergone a successful heart surgery.

The recitation of the Holy Qur’an was done by some Imams and Ulamas after which prayers were said for the two Kings.

The Chief of Kado community in Madina Sarki, Baba Musa Coach, who chaired the event, urged the youth to use their youthful exuberance in a more productive venture and not to compromise their Islamic faith.

Sheikh Baba Abdulai, who represented the household of Sheikh Abdulai Ahmed Maikano Jallo, charged the youth to emulate the good work of the noble Sheikh and prayed for the late King Hassan II and also for King Mohammed VI speedy recovery.

Muhammad Awal and the Chairman of NPP Madina Constituency, Reginald Bosompim, who represented the Member of Parliament for the area Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Boniface, entreated all to continue to observe the safety protocols set for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

He added that Ghana and Morocco had a long-standing relationship, and expressed the hope that the programme would go a long way to strengthen the mutual cooperation existing between the two countries, in extension the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana.

Sheikh Mutawakil Idriss, head of administration (Office of the Khalifa), in his message delivered on behalf of the Supreme Leader of Tijaniya Ghana/ President of Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, narrated the history of the relationship between the household of Sheikh Tijani in Morocco and Sheikh Abdulai Maikano Jallo.

He added that it was this relationship that Khalifa continued to hold in trust that necessitated the initiation of the annual recitation of the Quran for the King. He thanked Almighty Allah for the restoration of the health of his Royal Majesty King Muhammed VI, and prayed for more blessings to be bestowed upon him.

In attendance were Chiefs, Imams, Ulamas, opinion leaders, representative of the two main political parties and members of Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana.

By Times Reporter