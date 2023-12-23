The Bui Power Authority increase power, revenue  generation

The Bui Power Authority increased its revenue generation from $110,290,403 in 2021 to USD $48,511,898 in 2022, representing 44 per cent increment.



This was accounted for by the increased in generation of energy from 1,156GWh in 2021 to 1,547GWh of energy, in 2022.

In addition, the BPA increased its net worth from $540,889,778 in 2021 to $620,107,912 in 2022, representing 15 per cent increment.

Speaking at the Authority’s Annual General Meeting, the Chief Executive officer, BPA, Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi said the increase in revenue was due to high dam water levels, increased demand for power, and prudent cost control methods implemented by management.

This, he said enabled the Authority to achieve a profit after tax of $79,218,134 for the year 2022, compared to $40,220,491 in 2021, representing an increase of 97 per cent

He said the Authority recorded a total electricity generation of 1,551 GWh from BPA generating sources, which was the highest annual generation since the commencement of commercial operations.

“This resulted in a net evacuation of 1,547GWh to the National Integrated Transmission system (NITS), an increase of 50.48% compared to that of the prior year (1,028 GWh),” he said.

This, he said was largely due to higher water inflows into the Bui reservoir, which allowed the BPA to generate more energy to meet increased energy demand.

Mr Dzamesi said in line with BPA’s strict maintenance schedule, it has successfully completed Level-A Maintenance of Unit 1 and the Turbinate, which included the dismantling, inspections, repairs, re-assembling, and final commissioning in accordance with industry standards.

“The start-up test and trial run results were analyzed and observed to be in accordance with the as-built records. Our Operations & Maintenance team participated fully in the works to build capacity from knowledge transfer, which offered the staff the opportunity to improve their technical knowledge on the plant,” he said.

In a speech read on behalf of the Board Chairman, BPA, Mr Kwesi AmeyawCheremeh said the Authority expanded its solar energy agenda by acquiring sites at Yendi and Buipe for solar energy development, adding that a 50MW Solar PV Plant was awarded at the Yendi site and feasibility studies were being conducted at the Buipe site with some foreign investors,

He said the Authority also explored the possibility of generating wind energy onto the national Grid.

“In this regard, the BPA engaged the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to pilot a 3.6 MWp wind power plant at the Tema port enclave. The outcome of this pilot project would serve as a guide for BPA in its pursuit to develop wind power in the country,” he said.

Mr Cheremeh said the three western rivers namely the Pra, Tano and Ankobrah, which the Authority has been mandated to develop and harness their hydro potential were not left out of the picture.

“The Authority commenced the procurement process to engage a credible consultant to undertake feasibility studies on the rivers to improve the database for an informed decision on the best technology to deploy and the generation capacities that could be derived from the rivers,” he said.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG