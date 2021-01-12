Structure of current Parliament gives NDC leverage over NPP—Ransford Gyampo clarifies

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has postulated that the structure of the current Parliament gives the National Democratic Congress (NDC) some amount of leverage on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government.

He explained that the NPP and the government would at some point need approval from some NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) in the decision-making processes and advised the NPP caucus in Parliament to be mindful of his choice of words when dealing with the NDC caucus in Parliament.

“This percentage of approval can only be attained with the help of the leadership of NDC caucus which should be enough reason for Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who has been proposed as the leader in the next Parliament to tone down his ‘overly partisan comments’ on Haruna Iddrisu going forward.

“With respect, I think Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu may rather be living in dreamland if he doesn’t learn the rubrics of sounding conciliatory in his utterances and comments in response to “provocations” from Mr Iddrisu.

“This, coupled with the unprecedented voter attitude of Ghanaians in ensuring that Parliament remains what it is likely to be in the next few days, should make him approach his overly partisan commentary with some trepidation, going forward.

“The controversies surrounding the 8th Parliament and the fact that both NPP and NDC have 137 seats in the legislative house, doesn’t put the NPP in the majority and the NPP’s plan to rely on Andrews Asiamah Amoako the MP for Fomena to form the majority in the next Parliament, holds no volume.

“Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu must know that per our constitutional arrangement, Mr Amoako isn’t a member of the NPP, albeit he may choose to vote with them because take a second look at the definition of what a Hung Parliament is, which is centred on political parties and not independent candidates,” Professor Gyampo pointed out. –myjoynline.com