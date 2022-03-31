SMEs in Tema engage with EU, Energy Commission and AFB on financing for renewable projects

“SUNREF GHANA, together with the Energy Commission, Agence Française de Développement and the European Union, on Wednesday March 30, 2022 engaged with SMEs in industry to discuss the SUNREF GHANA Energy Financing Programme and re-echo the benefits of renewable energy and energy efficiency investments.

This is a follow-up to the 2021 launch of the SUNREF Energy Financing Programme in Ghana last year.

The engagement with businesses associated and affiliated with the Association of Ghana Industries in the Tema Municipality is meant to deepen appreciation of the SUNREF GHANA Program, and help participating companies and institutions understand how they can be eligible for the funding for ‘green’ investments.

The forum is meant to spread the word among the business community in the Tema area, by encouraging participants to subsequently engage with their peers about the SUNREF GHANA Energy Financing Program.

Local banks Calbank and GCB Bank are partnering with SUNREF GHANA as the financial institutions through which the loans for renewable energy and efficiency projects can be accessed.

The forum – which is the second in a series of multiple engagements with industry throughout Ghana, is under the auspices of the Energy Commission of Ghana and the Association of Ghana Industries.

The sensitisation exercise is part of the Commission’s efforts to create broad awareness of issues involving cleaner and greener energy, and the energy cost-savings for businesses and households that green investments will bring.”