Six injured in Paris station stabbing attack

Six people have been in­jured with one in a critical condition after a stabbing at Paris’s international Gare du Nord station early on Wednes­day.

Interior Minister Gerald Dar­manin said a man was stopped by two off-duty police officers who were returning home from a shift.

He said the suspected attacker was shot three times and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are trying to es­tablish if there was a motive for the attack.

The attack took place at 06:42 (05:42 GMT) – within one minute all six people were injured and the attacker was stopped.

Mr Darmanin thanked for police for their “brave and effective” intervention, which he said saved many lives.

He added that among the injured was one French border police officer.

Police are yet to name the man, who did not have identity documents on him at the time he was taken to hospital.

Mr Darmanin told reporters the man attacked people in the station with what looked like a home-made weapon.

Police earlier said the man used a knife or blade.

Criminal investigators have taken control of the case for now, rather than anti-terror police, Mr Darmanin said. -BBC