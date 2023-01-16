Several killed in DR Congo church bomb attack

At least five people have been killed and 15 others wounded in a bomb attack during a service at a Protestant church in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

An army spokesman said the attack during the Sunday service in the city of Kasindi, on the border with Ugan­da, was likely carried out by the Allied Dem­ocratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group that has pledged alle­giance to ISIL (ISIS).

“Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack,” Anthony Mualushay told Reuters news agency.

“I just came back from the scene, where I saw the bodies of chil­dren on the ground,” Alain Kitsa, a Kasindi resident, said, describ­ing the atmosphere in the town as tense.

The ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in the DRC since the late 1990s, has not claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Kasindi is in a prov­ince where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a cam­paign against the ADF.

It pledged allegiance to ISIL in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

More than 120 armed groups roam mineral-rich eastern DRC, many are the legacy of regional wars that flared at the turn of the century. — Aljazeera