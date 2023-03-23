Saudi Arabia donates 150 tonnes of food for 2,000 needy families…to observe Ramadan

The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief Services in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday inaugurated in Kumasi, a Food Basket Project of about 150.5 tonnes of food items, donated by the Government of Saudi Arabia to support 2000 needy families for the Ramadan fasting.

The food basket project, a generosity of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, consist of a package of 25 kg of rice, a 25 kg of processed maize, a 4kg of beans, 2 liters of cooking oil and other items, a report from the Saudi Arabia Embassy copied the Ghanaian Times said.

The donation is by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) to be distributed in collaboration with a local charity organisation, ALEAWN Al-Yaqin Humanitarian Center.

MrNaif Al Otaibi, an Official of the Saudi Arabia Embassy in a speech articulated the leading humanitarian role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the international community around the world.

According to the Saudi Diplomat, Saudi Humanitarian role in the world had in recent times translated into the establishment of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre in 2015 under the high patronage and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Dignitaries present at the event were the Deputy National Imam of Ahlus-Sunnah, Sheikh Kamil Mohammad,the Chief of TafoAmkobea Nana AgyeiFrimpong, the Vice Chairman of Coalition of Muslim NGOs, SheikhNuhuSualah.

Others werea three-member delegation from theHKSRelief led by MrAbdul Aziz Razahi, representatives of ALEAWN YAQIN Center led by the chairman Prof. Nail Muhammad Kamil, Headof Department of Human Resource and Organisational Development at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Other dignitaries present expressed their profound gratitude to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the continuous kind gesture towards the government and people of Ghana and appealed more support, particularly in the area of educational infrastructure.

By Timers Reporter