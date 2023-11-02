Russia hits record number of settlements – Ukraine

Russia bombarded 118 Ukrainian towns and villag­es in 24 hours, more than on any other day this year, says Ukrainian Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko.

He said 10 of Ukraine’s 27 regions had come under attack and the onslaught had caused deaths and injuries.

Many of the communities hit were near the front lines in the east and south.

Russia has for weeks trained much of its military firepower on Avdiivka, a strategically significant town in the eastern region of Donetsk.

“(Avdiivka) is being erased, shat­tered. There have been more than 40 massive shelling attacks against the territorial community in the past day,” said local leader, Vitaliy Barabash.

He said two civilians had been killed and warned that Russia was building up to a third wave in its offensive. Ukraine says Russia has been pouring reinforcements into the area in a bid to encircle and capture the town.

Twenty attacks in the Avdiivka area alone were repelled on Tues­day, Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said.

Russia has also ramped up attacks on the town of Kupyansk in the north-eastern Kharkiv region and sought to stop Ukrainian forces from recapturing territory around Bakhmut.

There were also attacks away from the front lines, on a block of flats, shops and a pharmacy in the southern city of Nikopol on the bank of the Dnipro river, and in Kremenchuk, where a disused oil refinery was set on fire by a Russian drone.

The refinery, in the central re­gion of Poltava, has been targeted several times by Russia and officials said it had come under attack throughout the early hours of Wednesday. —BBC