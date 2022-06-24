‘Russia aiming to destroy Donbas’

A key adviser to Ukraine’s president has said the battle for the eastern cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk has reached a “fearsome climax”.

Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces could soon encircle the twin cities and cut them off from Ukrainian territory.

“The threat of a tactical Russian victory is there, but they haven’t done it yet,” he said.

It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of trying to “destroy” the Donbas region.

“There were massive air and artillery strikes in Donbas. The occupier’s goal here is unchanged, they want to destroy the entire Donbas step-by-step,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

He also repeated his calls for Western leaders to speed up the delivery of heavy artillery to his troops.

“We again and again emphasise the acceleration of arms deliveries to Ukraine. What is quickly needed is parity on the battlefield in order to halt this diabolical armada and push it beyond Ukraine’s borders.” he said.

Russia has directed much of its attention to Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which were the final Ukrainian outposts in the Luhansk region, and in recent days Moscow’s forces appeared to be making some progress in their attempt to encircle Ukrainian troops there.

Regional Governor, Serhiy Haidai, said on Thursday that two key settlements to the south of the cities had been captured, and suggested that troops in the town of Zolote, which has been on the front line of fighting since 2014, may be forced to retreat.

In its daily update, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said that Russian forces have advanced over 5km (3 miles) towards the southern perimeter of Lysychansk this week.

“Some Ukrainian units have withdrawn, probably to avoid being encircled. Russia’s improved performance in this sector is likely a result of recent unit reinforcement and heavy concentration of fire,” UK officials said.

On Wednesday, Mr Haidai said Russian shelling had”significantly destroyed infrastructure and housing” in Lysychansk.

He added that Severodonetsk was also shelled “every day”, despite Moscow’s forces having seized much of the city. Hundreds of civilians remained trapped there, with many of them seeking shelter in the sprawling Azot chemical plant. -BBC