Rev. Kotey Nikoi gets nod to contest as NPP parliamentary candidate for La Dadekotopon

The Nation­al Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the nod to Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi to contest as the parliamentary candidate for the La DadekotoponConstituency in the 2024 general elections.

Mr KoteyNikoi is currently the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadeko­topon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA).

At a meeting held at the party’s national headquarters in Accra on February 21, 2024, the NEC made the decision known to members of the Constituency Executive Com­mittee, Constituency Council of Elders and the Greater Accra Regional Executives as well as other opinion leaders of the party.

The decision by NEC was necessitated by the withdrawal from the elections by the pre­viously acclaimed candidate, Dr Gerald Nyanyofio, citing lack of support and family pressure as reasons for his decision.

Dr Nyanyofio, a lecturer at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), contest­ed the 2020 parliamentary elec­tions but lost to the incumbent opposition candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rita OdoleySowah.

Rev.Nikoi, who is regard­ed as a formidable candidate has previously held various positions in the constituency as treasurer, 1st vice-chairman and until his appointment as the MCE in 2019, t he constitu­ency chairman of the NPP.

Following NEC’s decision, Mr Divine Agorhom and Mr Odarlai Parker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP and Regional Secre­tary respectively, recently took turns to introduce Rev.Nikoi to the Regional Parliamentary caucus of the party as well as other PCs within the region at the regional office in Accra.

When contacted, Mr Nikoi said, he was awaiting the offi­cial announcement of the deci­sion to the constituents by the constituency executives before hitting the ground running.

“Time is of essence. But I’m waiting for the constitu­ency executives to officially announce NEC’s decision to the constituents before I can hit the ground running,” he stated.

