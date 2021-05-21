Retired professor to speak at int’l webinar on education performance key indicators

Professor Lade Wosornu, a retired surgeon and poet, is to speak on Monday at an international webinar series dubbed: “Chat and Talk: The Art of Designing and Measuring Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Academic Programmes and Communicating Results to Stakeholders.”

The event is being organized by the Deanship of Quality and Academic Accreditation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the auspices of the President of Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Prof. Abdullah Al Rubaish.

It will be moderated by Dr Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, the Associate Professor, Quality of Medical Education and Healthcare and Supervisor General, Deanship of Quality and Academic Accreditation of the university.

According to a statement issued ahead of the event, the zoom conference, which will start at exactly 3:30p.m and end at 5:00p.m. will also see the Director of Accreditation, Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), Dr Nell Ard, as a panellist.

The statement said to join the virtual conference, one should use the passcode 796281.

“Participation is free and certificate of attendance shall be provided. To register, one can scan the bar code in the attached poster or at https://hqa.iau.edu.sa,” the statement added.

Topics to be treated include how an institution design and measure KPIs for its academic programmes and effectively communicate the findings; how performance is benchmarked; and the paperless online systems.

The statement noted that KPIs were important for every person in every profession, especially those beginning with the field of Education.

“So, all are entreated to participate from the comfort of their offices or homes,” it added.

Prof. Wosornu is a Fellow at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences; currently, Member of Council and Consultant on Quality and Strategic Planning.

He was a World Health Organisation International Consultant for the Strategic Plan for Sierra Leone Postgraduate Colleges for Health Specialties 2011-2016 and now, 2021-2030.

BY TIMES REPORTER