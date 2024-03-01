Retired Immigration officers induct  new executives

The Association of Retired Immigration Officers (ARIO) has inducted 12 newly elected executives to manage the association’s affairs for the next four years.

It has Mr Moses K. Gyamfi as President and Veronica Addy as President and Vice President respectively, while Mr Francis Pobee and Ms Celestine Kufe take on the positions of General Secretary and Assistant General Sectary with Mrs Judith Bruce Konduah as the Treasurer.

PRESIDENT OF ARIO AND MEMBER OF THE GIS COUNCIL MR MOSES K. GYAMFI ADRESSING PARTICIPANTS AT THE CEREMONY

The rest include Mr Gershon Dela Dovi , Financial Secretary, Erasmus Tyei as Assistant Financial Secretary and Mrs Mary Agbele as the Welfare and Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Mr Konduah Hodari Okae, Judith Dzokoto Lomoh and Mr Loius Akins appointed as Ex-Officio Executive Members.

The new executives were inducted into office at a short ceremony in Accra by the Former Chief Director of the Ministry for the Interior, Mrs Adelaide Annor-Kumi.

NEWLY ELECTED EXECUTIVES OF ARIO TAKING THEIR OATH AT THE INDUCTION CEREMONY

Mr Gyamfi, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude for the support the Association had received from the Service, particularly from the Comptroller General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, whose unwavering dedication to enhancing their welfare had greatly benefited their endeavours.

According to him, the Association had been provided with an office and a permanent meeting venue for their events, which he highlighted as major accomplishments and motivation to members.

THE COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF IMMIGRATION AND HIS DEPUTY COMPTROLLER (OPERATIONS & COMMAND POSTS) IN A GROUP PHOTO WITH MEMBERS OF ARIO

Mr Gyamfi who is also a member of the GIS Council, described as novel, the establishment of the ARIO Fund by the Service which he said would go a long way to benefit the Association not only now, but also in the future.

“The Association is experiencing a substantial expansion, and to ensure the provision of welfare of its members, it is necessary to decentralise ARIO to cover the 19 Administrative Regions of the Service throughout the country so members can participate in the activities wherever they are,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi made a passionate appeal to the service for logistical support, specifically a vehicle for the Association.

Mr Gyamfi thanked the outgoing executives for their contributions to the growth of the Association, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the ARIO, and pledged to work harder towards making the Association more appealing and attractive to potential retired officers of the GIS.

The CGI Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi lauded ARIO for their work in uniting retirees of the Service. In addition, he emphasised the need for retirees to continue to foster an atmosphere of brotherhood and serve as positive representatives of the Service wherever they found themselves.

Present at the ceremony were some members of National Immigration Management Committee of the Service with the Migrant Band of the GIS Dance Band on hand spice the event entertainment.

BY TIMES REPORTER