Regions mark 67th Indece Day

The 67th independence anniver­sary was marked with parades in the regional and district capitals throughout the country yesterday.

Mr Stephen Nyarni (middle) reviewing the parade.

BERNARD BENGHAN reports from Ayawaso Central that 15 schools participated in the parade held at the Aladjo AstroTurf Park and addressed by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assembly, Mr Archibold Cobbina.

He urged the youth to promote peace and unity within their commu­nities and resist being used to foment chaos during the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Cadet from the Flagstaff School Army Corps from Ayawaso East Assembly on display during the celebration Photo Victor A. Buxton

After the parade, Kotobabi 1&2 GK/Primary School was adjudged best school in the march past.

At Ga Central, the parade had 442 pupils and 122 teachers from 18 basic schools, out of which Odorgonno SHS emerged the best school.

Addressing the parade held at Antie- Aku, the MCE, Ambrose Tsegah, urged citizens to work together to advance the country’s democratic credentials.

DANIEL AMOO reports from Ga South Municipality that 3,810 students from nine circuit schools participated in the celebration held at Negleshie Amanfro.

The MCE, Joseph Nyarni, and the Municipal Educational Director, Henry Ayetse, attended the event. The MCE urged Ghanaians to put aside their par­tisan differences and vote in a peaceful manner.

From the Adentan Municipality, LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU reports that 507 pupils from 13 schools took part in the ceremony, during which citation and cash prizes were presented to pupils who excelled in last year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination and Basic Education Certificate Examination.

At the ceremony addressed by the MCE, Ebenezer Doku, schools that observed best hygiene practices were presented with sanitation equipment to motive other schools to emulate their example.

The Greater Accra parade was held at the Accra High School Park with the MCE of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Tawiah, representing the Minister for the Interior and Care­taker Minister for the Greater Accra Region, Mr Henry Quartey.

As reported by BENJAMIN ARC­TON-TETTEY, Mr Tawiah called for a collective effort from all stakehold­ers to help make Accra an engine for socio-economic growth and a liveable environment.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, and Regional Minister designate, Titus Glover.

VIVIAN ARTHUR reports from the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly that 19 basic schools participated in the 67th Independence Day celebration held at the Kawukudi AstroTurf Park in Accra.

The MCE, Hajia Salma Adams-Ku­ta, who inspected the parade, called on political parties to commit to peace and foster togetherness in the country before, during and after this year’s elections.

From Wa, RAFIA ABDUL RAZAK reports that 34 schools in the Lawra District of the Upper West Region joined security personnel to participate in the regional parade.

The Upper West Regional Minis­ter, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, called on the public to use the celebration to renew their commitment to freedom, justice and peaceful co-existence for national cohesion.

From Ho, SAMUEL AGBE­WODE reports that 30 basic and Senior High Schools and five contin­gents of school cadet corps formed up the parade.

The Reviewing Officer was the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who read the address, and reminded Ghanaians of the need to be united irrespective of their differences.

A total of 209 security personnel and school children participated in the parade held at Sunyani in the Bono Region, where the Regional Minister, Justina Banahene, urged the people to work towards national development, reports Daniel Dzirasah.

YAHAYA NUHU NADAA reports from Tolon in the Northern Region that 690 schoolchildren took part in the parade where the Tolon District Chief Executive, Fuseini Issifu, reaffirmed their commitment of build­ing a better future.

Central Region’s parade, held in Cape Coast, attracted participants from 27 schools, reports DAVID O. YAR­BOI-TETTEH.

The Regional Minister, Justina Assan, admonished all stakeholders from the public and private sectors to rededicate themselves to the cause of Ghana’s development.

FROM Sekondi, the Western Re­gional capital, CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE reports that nine contingents took part in the parade with the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

Describing the youth “as the driving force of national development,” he encouraged them to be creative and consider entrepreneurship in addition to their academic career.