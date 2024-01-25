Qatar Charity provides Bulenga residents with potable water

An International non-gov­ernmental organisation (NGO), Qatar Charity, operating in Ghana, has inaugu­rated a centralised borehole water project, at Bulenga, in the Upper West Region.

The facility that uses solar panel energy to power reservoirs to produce potable water for the res­idents, formed part of the NGO’s water solutions model initiative in the country.

The project, which commenced last November 2023, is being powered with sustainable climate resilient solar panels and pumps to ensure regular water supply.

It is aimed at providing clean and safe drinking water to more than 1500 people of Bulenga through a network of pipelines and fixed storing reservoirs/tanks at various central points along with installa­tion of group taps for easy access to all users.

Programmes Manager of the NGO, Mr Munim Shah, said the method adopted for the project design was cost-effective and envi­ronmentally-friendly.

He said the facility operated with the use of sunlight in the day, and filled reservoir tanks, to store water for use during the night.

Mr Shah demonstrated the engineering of the facility, at which two boreholes were to comple­ment each other in case of low or dry water, and allowing two solar pumps to pump the two boreholes water to three water storage tanks installed on the stand with the capacity of 5000 litres each.

The main tank is installed on the ground with the capacity of 10,000 liters with a total water storage of 35,000 liters at the project site.

There are four main water storage points/tanks each with 2,500-liter capacity, installed at four different locations at Bulenga along with four tap stands for easy access to water.

Mr Shah explained that all these water points across the community have been connected to the main reservoirs.

According to him, Qatar Charity was committed to providing clean drinking water through the con­struction of centralised boreholes.

He said after the execution of the project, beneficiaries had the ultimate responsibility to ensure its safety, operation and maintenance.

The chief of the community, Mr Abdullah Mohamed Chago, praised Qatar Charity for providing the people with potable water.

He said “lack of access to clean drinking water was a big issue for the entire community, which has been resolved by the NGO without using electricity through an environment-friendly solar water supply system. This would ensure adequate water availability for the people of Bulenga.”

The chief noted that the effi­cient solar-powered water distribu­tion system represents a positive step towards improving the living conditions and enhancing develop­ment prospects of the people.

