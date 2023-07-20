Putin will not attend South Africa summit

Russia’s president will not attend a summit in South Africa next month, ac­cording to the country’s presidency.

The announcement comes after South Africa’s leader said any attempt to arrest Vlad­imir Putin would be a declaration of war against Russia.

If Mr Putin had left Russian soil, he would have been subject to an International Crim­inal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

South Africa is an ICC signatory and expected to help in Mr Putin’s arrest.

Russia’s Foreign Min­ister Sergei Lavrov will represent the country at the two-day summit instead.

However, Mr Putin will take part in the Brics conference – an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – by video link, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian media.

The Brics grouping is seen by some as an alter­native to the G7 group of advanced economies.

In a statement, South Africa’s presidency de­scribed the agreement for Mr Putin not to attend as “mutual” and said it had come about following a “number of consulta­tions” on the summit.

Supporters of Russia have criticised the deci­sion, saying South Africa should have insisted and used its sovereignty to protect and defend its friend.

