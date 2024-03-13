President opens maiden Africa Energy Technology confab in Accra

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, has called on Afri­can leaders to har­ness innovation, foster collaboration, and drive policy initiatives that place Africa at the helm of energy technology and sustainability.

In a speech read on his behalf by Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, at the opening of the maiden Africa Energy Technology Conference (AETC) held in Accra yesterday, the President said that would ensure socio-economic develop­ment across the nation.

• Dr Afriyie (in smock) with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (fifth from right) and other dignitaries after the event Photo: Godwin Ofosu-Acheampong

The two- day conference, or­ganised by AETC in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, was on the theme “Africa at the Fore­front of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition”.

The conference, which aimed at fostering collaboration, knowl­edge-sharing and innovation in the field of energy technology within the African continent, brought together industry players, policy makers, researchers and innova­tors across Africa.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana stands firmly in its com­mitment to the cause, and in pursuit of that, the launch of the Energy Transition Framework at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022, and the $550 billion Energy Transition Invest­ment Plan at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, last September, was a testament to the country’s dedication to foster­ing green industries, championing cutting-edge low-carbon technol­ogies, and propelling the nation towards a sustainable industrial revolution.

“Ghana’s Energy Transition framework outlines our blueprint that navigates through sectors such as oil and gas, transportation, agriculture, and power, paving the way for a transition that is ambi­tious yet achievable.

It is important to state that we understand the weight of this endeavour – a colossal investment, representing a significant percent­age of our annual GDP. Yet, the cost of inaction is far greater. Our commitment today mitigates the potential costs of tomorrow – of combating the effects of pollution and climate change,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo urged that the conference should not just be a momentary gathering, but a catalyst for sustained change to forge alliances, exchange ideas, and foster a spirit of innovation that goes beyond differences.

He, thus, expressed Ghana’s commitment to contributing its quota in the energy transition and called for more collaborative effort to safeguard Africa’s energy security.

The Energy Minister, Dr Mat­thew Opoku Prempeh, said the global energy transition presents Africa and the entire globe with an opportunity to improve on exist­ing policies and initiatives to foster the development of all sectors of economies through the provision of affordable and reliable energy while improving on the quality of air breathed.

“Our respective energy transi­tion plans must, therefore, take into perspective all the sectors of our economies with deliberate efforts channelled at achieving decarbonisation, energy security, access and efficiency to accelerate industrialisation and yet lower car­bon dioxide emissions and energy demand,” he said.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh said though, globally, the energy tran­sition was challenged in several ways, there was the need to deal with it through policy and regula­tory reforms, fiscal market devel­opment and incentives to achieve sustainable consumption and production of energy at national, subregional and continental levels.

He expressed optimism that with the energy transition frame­work in place, government’s industrialisation agenda, the recent discovery of critical metals and the citing of AfCTA Headquarters in Ghana, “we are in a unique po­sition to serve as the spring board and gateway for green manufac­turing into the Continent.”

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR