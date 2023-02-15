President inaugurates ICT facility at Dome Kwabenya

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, says educational growth remains one of his Admin­istration’s topmost development priorities.

This, he said, was the reason behind the huge investment at all levels of the sector by the Gov­ernment, saying the agenda was to ensure a secured future for the Ghanaian youth.

The Kwabenya Atomic Mod­el Kindergarten (KG), Ghana’s first play-based ICT-empow­ered KG, at Dome-Kwaben­ya, in the Ga- East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The project, executed by Messrs. BSW International, was funded by the Ghana Education Trust (GET) Fund. Learning through play has emerged as an im­portant strategy to promote pupil engagement, inclusion and holistic skills development beyond the preschool years.

Policy-makers, researchers and educators have promoted the notion that learning through play is developmentally-appropriate as it leverages school-age children’s innate curiosity, while easing the more often difficult transition from preschool to school.

The President said the state-of-the-art facility was designed to provide world class early childhood education to children.

He said the Ghanaian youth had the potential to be future leaders of business, industry, and other fields of human endeavour given the necessary educational oppor­tunities.

“Education is the most effective way to change the fortunes of our continent and country and join the group of developed nations and continents,” he stated.

Thus, all types of investment in early childhood education, was critical to the development of the country, President Nana Akufo-Addo said. According to him, the Government had stepped up efforts to achieving the Sustain­able Development Goal (SDG) Four, that is: “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportu­nities for all.”

Mr Divine Y. Ayidzoe, the Acting Chief Director, Ministry of Education, indicated that through­out the world, education was seen as the pivot on which the wheels of development rotated.

He said Information and Communications Technology (ICT) “keeps promoting teaching and learning, and its usage has penetrated our schools, offices and now with us in our homes as we use it in various forms as part of our daily lives.

“It is worth noting that the integration of ICT into the curriculum of every country helps in the promotion of education.” Mr Ayidzoe said. —GNA