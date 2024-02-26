President delivers SONA tomorrow

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will tomorrow, February 27, present a message on the state of the nation to Parlia­ment in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation via parliament will be the last but one before his tenure expires on January 6, 2025.

The address is in pursuance to Arti­cle 67 of the 1992 Constitution which mandates the President to deliver an address on the state of the nation at the beginning of every session of Parliament.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitu­tion states that, “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”.

The Business Statement, the pro­gramme line-up of Parliament for the week ending March 1, 2024, presented by the outgone Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, urged Members of Parliament to be punctual to the occasion.

“Pursuant to the convention of this House, Honourable Members are urged to be punctual and according­ly, be in the chamber by 9am as it is inappropriate for Members to enter or exit the chamber after the Presi­dent entered the House to deliver his address,” the statement said.

Popularly referred to as SONA, the address offers the President the plat­form to, through parliament, account to the citizenry on the health of the various sectors of the country.

Among other things, the President is expected to update the citizenry on the economic recovery programme, infrastructure development across sectors and his commitment to a free, fair and transparent election later his year.

