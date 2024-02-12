President Akufo-Addo makes new appointments in Prisons Service

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made four new appoint­ments in the Ghana Prisons Service in accordance with Article 207 of the 1992 Constitution and upon the advice of the Prisons Service Council.

They are Dr Francis Omane-Addo, the new Deputy Director General of Prisons (DDGP) in charge of Operations and Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, as the Deputy Di­rector General of Prisons, Administration.

The President also appointed as Direc­tors of Prisons (DOP), Robin Asamoah Fenning, hitherto the Central Regional Commander and Officer in charge of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons and DOP Simon Yao Adzah, hitherto the Offi­cer-in-Charge of the Tarkwa Local Prison.

The promotions took effect on Febru­ary 1, 2024 according to the appointment letter signed by the President.

“On behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Prisons Service Council, the Minister for the Interior and the entire Prisons Service, we extend our hearty congratulations to the newly appointed officers.

We look forward to their continuous contributions and leadership as we work towards achieving our mandate,” the state­ment said.

With over 28 years working experience at both National and International levels in the Ghana Prisons Service, Dr Francis Omane-Addo, the DDGP in charge of Operations, was enlisted into the Ghana Prisons Service on December 5, 1995 and was commissioned on July 5, 1996.

• DDGP DR. Francis Omane Addo

Prior to his current position, he was the Director of Prisons in charge of Techni­cal, Director of Prisons for Welfare and Human Resource Development, and also acted as Director in charge of Agriculture.

DDGP Dr Omane-Addo held several command positions including Command­ing Officer at the Prisons Headquarters, Head of Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit at Prisons Headquar­ters, Chief Criminal Records Officer at the Prisons Headquarters, Deputy Regional Commander Ashanti Region, Region­al Agricultural Officer in the Northern Sector of Ghana, Officer-in-Charge at the Awutu Camp Prison and the Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer at the Prisons Headquarters.

He is currently the Principal Officer and Head of African Correctional Services Association (ASCA), at the Permanent secretariat.

On her part, DDGP Mrs Patience Baf­foe-Bonnie, in charge of Administration is a lawyer, having been called to the bar in 2006, has over 36 years working experi­ence in Prisons Administration, and held various managerial staff and command positions as an officer having joined the Service in 1987.

• DDGP Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie

Until her current appointment, she was the Director of Prisons in charge of Services, served as Director of Technical and Services and also the first Director of Health where she established an efficient robust and sustainable prisons health system and achieved a zero COVID-19 infection in the prisons nationwide during the peak of the pandemic.

On the international front, DDGP Baffoe-Bonnie worked with the United Nations Mission in Liberia as a planner, mentor and advisor from 2007 to 2009.

She is knowledgeable and versatile, and holds a Post Graduate Law Degree Certificate from the Ghana Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work and Sociology from the University of Ghana.

She is a proud product of Tema Second­ary and Winneba Secondary Schools.

DDGP Baffoe-Bonnie also worked in the United Nations Missions in Liberia as a Planner, Mentor and Advisor from 2007 to 2009, a Press statement signed by Chief Public Relations Officer of Prisons, Super­intendent Adamu Abdul Latif added.

BY TIMES REPORTER