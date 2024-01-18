President Akufo-Addo attends World Economic Forum, NAM Conference

The President, Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo, at the invitation of the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab, left Ghana on Monday to attend the 2024 edition of the World Eco­nomic Forum Annual Meetings being held from Tuesday (January 16) to Friday (January 19).

The Davos Meeting which began on Tuesday and to end on Friday, has become an iconic global forum, that brings together world leaders in politics, business, finance, and academia to deliber­ate on matters affecting the global community.

The President will leave Da­vos, Switzerland, for Kampala, Uganda, to participate in the 2024 Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is be­ing held on the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.’

The Non-Aligned Movement has its origins in what has been referred to as the first large-scale Asian–African or Afro–Asian Conference, held on April 18-24, 1955.

It is popularly known as the Bandung Conference (taking on the name of the city where it was held – Bandung, Indonesia). The conference was attended by del­egations from 29 governments, mostly from Asia – because most present-day African states were still under colonial control.

Upon leaving Uganda, Presi­dent Akufo-Addo will then attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Boakai in Monrovia, Liberia.

The President was accompa­nied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botch­way; Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Presi­dency.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, January 22, 2024, and in his absence, the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Maha­mudu Bawumia, shall, per Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

BY TIMES REPORTER