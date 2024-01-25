Preserve country’s peace, unity  …Apostle Nyamekye to politicians

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has called on political actors to take up leading roles in the preservation of the country’s peace and unity in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, as people with large follow­ing, it was incumbent on political actors to pro­mote peaceful elections through their “words and actions” to ensure a progressive and devel­oped country.

Apostle Nyamekye made the call at the opening of the 2024 Global Ministers and Wives Conference held in Accra on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the second phase of a ministerial agenda dubbed “Vision 2028, possessing the Nations”, aimed at equipping the church members to win souls for Christ.

The five-day conference, which was on the theme “A People of God Unleashed to Transform their World”, was attended by over 5,000 Ministers and their wives locally as well as others who joined virtually across 150 countries.

Apostle Nyamekye said the agen­da, which would span from 2023 to 2028, would focus on deploy­ing the equipped members into the world as agents of transformation.

“The ultimate goal is to fulfil the Great Commission by reaching in­dividuals from all walks of life and elevating the values and principles of the Kingdom of God in every sphere of society,” he said.

He noted that the agenda would be guided by 16 strategic objec­tives, including creating awareness of members to align themselves with the corporate mandate of the church to transform society, to create opportunities for members at all levels of the church to be involved in ministry beyond the church, and to continue to create awareness in the members that they were the visible manifestation of the body of Christ.

Additionally, the agenda, he said, was aimed at creating ave­nues for effective discipleship and mentorship in the local church, maximise influence in the cities and urban centres, spearhead a national moral vision agenda that would make institutions work towards transforming society and national development, and make the necessary modifications to get the church system free from crowded programmes in order to release members to serve beyond the church.

In order to achieve these ob­jectives, Apostle Nyamekye said the church would adopt some four strategies, which include strengthening the local church as a discipleship and unleashing centre, and unleashing the tremendous potential of the Church into the society to possess it.

Also, he stated that harnessing its Social Ministry for societal trans­formation and strengthening and re-aligning the church’s systems, structures and institutions to drive the Vision 2028 agenda were the other strategies.

“In the coming years, the Church of Pentecost will strive to become a Church whose members go to possess or take their nations by in­fluencing every worldview, thought and behaviour with Kingdom prin­ciples, values and lifestyle, thereby turning many people to Christ,” he said.

BY CECILIA LAGBA YADA