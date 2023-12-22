Pres pledges support for Black Stars…calls on technical team to win cup for Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged the government’s support for the Black Stars and its technical team to enable them succeed at the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in La Cote D’Ivoire next month.

He said it had 41 years since the country won any laurels in terms of football and both players and their technical team must do their best to break the jinx at the next tournament.

“It’s been forty-one years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015. Expectations are very high, so let’s do our best to make this tournament a success,” he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday.

The meeting was to formally introduce members of the newly elected Council to him and also seek his support, as they strive to provide equitable leadership to bring Ghana Football back to the top.

The new Executive Council was elected into office on October 5, 2023, at an elective congress in Tamale for a four- year term.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and included; President of the GFA’ Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and his Vice’ Mark Addo.

Others were Dr. Randy Abbey, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah, Samuel Aboabire, and Kingsley Osei Bonsu, James KwasiAppiah, Alhaji Abu Hassan, Gideon Fosu, and Eugene Nobel.

President Akufo-Addo said with few days to the Africa Cup of Nations it was the responsibility of both the government and the people of Ghana to give the technical team and the playing body the needed support to enable them succeed at the tournament.

“As an avid football fan, I am very much aware of the challenges that confront us, as results have not been good in recent games. But you can count on me for the necessary support. We have some very good talents scattered across the globe, so I don’t see why we can’t perform,” he said.

In addition, President Akufo-Addo said “Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path”

He took the opportunity to wish the Black Stars the very best at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

“Congratulations are in order on your re-election as President of the GFA, and also to the new Council, I want to congratulate you on winning your various seats to serve on the Board,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Mr Simeon-Okraku on his part’ appealed to President Akufo-Addo to look into the law that barred the alcoholic beverage companies from sponsoring football.

Other need areas included funding of the national teams, provision of a bus to the national teams as all 12 national teams currently use one bus that was acquired in 2008, payment of 17.5 VAT as charges during League games, and cost associated with clearing of national team apparel from the Ports.

By Cliff Ekuful