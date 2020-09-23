Political parties manifestoes counterproductive – Dr Antwi-Danso

Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the Director of Academics at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, on Monday stated that the launch of political party manifestoes every election year is counterproductive.

Dr Antwi-Danso was speaking on the virtual platform, organised by the Passionate Africa Leadership Institute (PALI) to commemorate the 2020 Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

According to Dr Antwi-Danso who is also an international relations expert, political parties manifesto had failed to address the development needs of the people.

He bemoaned the situation where governments neglected projects started by their predecessors and said governance was a continuum thus, every project funded by the taxpayer’s money should be completed.

The international relations expert said he was concerned at the desire by politicians to fulfil promises to please a group of people at the detriment of national development.

Dr Antwi-Danso, therefore, underscored the need to make the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), an independent institution to co-ordinate developmental projects.

Paa Kumi Frank, the convener and Founding President of PALI said the institute had resolved to contribute to nurturing good leaders at the local and international level.

He identified public education on leadership, advocacy on qualitative leadership, and a leadership award scheme for public office holders as some activities undertaken by the PALI.

Paa Kumi stated that the institute is honouring the legacies of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and South Africa’s first black President, Nelson Mandela for their contribution to national development.

He advised leaders to strive to leave good legacies as they would be held to account for their stewardship.

