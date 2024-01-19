Palestinian Ambassador pays courtesy call on NTC

In a diplomatic move to strengthen ties between the Palestinian Embassy in Ghana and the media, Ambassador Abdulfatah K. Alsattari on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the New Times Corporation.

He commended the media house for its commitment to fair­ness and accuracy, and emphasised the need for a deeper relationship.

During the meeting, Ambas­sador Alsattari addressed the pressing issue of the Israel-Gaza conflict, urging a cessation of hos­tilities for the sake of humanity.

The ambassador highlighted the historical context of the conflict, dating back to 1967, attributing its persistence to the occupation of 87 per cent of Palestinian lands by Israel and underscored the un­fortunate consequences of Israel’s actions, including an apartheid regime and the destruction of thousands of houses.

Mr Alsattari revealed that since October 7, 2023, over 5,000 peo­ple had lost their lives, including women and children, with over 15,000 injuries and widespread destruction of homes.

He categorised the occupation and constant shelling as crimes against humanity, urging the global community to stand up for justice.

According to Alsattari, the war between Israel and Palestine could only end with the recognition of the Palestinian state. He expressed the Palestinian people’s longing for peace, asserting that “one day, Palestine will be free”.

Recalling past peace efforts, the ambassador mentioned former leader, Yasser Arafat’s peace agree­ment, which unfortunately did not receive Israeli consent.

He acknowledged the support of countries, including Ghana and the African Union, in advocating for the Palestinian cause.

The ambassador lamented the loss of innocent lives and shared personal connections to those affected, emphasising the need for swift international action.

Despite the challenges, the ambassador emphasised the desire for peace and coexistence, saying, “The Palestinian population, com­prising Muslims and Christians, seeks harmony in their shared homeland and recounted stories of unity and resilience, highlighting the close-knit nature of Palestinian communities.”

As tensions persist, Ambassador Alsattari’s call for international in­tervention echoes the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the enduring Israel-Gaza conflict. The diplomatic efforts aim to garner support and amplify the voice of Palestine on the global stage.

The conflict escalated when the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched an assault on Israel on October 7. The surprise attack resulted in a significant loss of life and hostages, prompting Israel to respond with airstrikes in Gaza, officially declaring war on Hamas.

The Managing Director of NTC, Martin Adu-Owusu, deeply moved by the distressing events unfolding in Palestine, expressed profound concern over the esca­lating violence, particularly loss of innocent children.

He emphasised the urgent need for a resolution that puts an end to the violence, echoing the sentiment of many who wish for a swift conclusion to the harrowing conflict.

The Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr David Agbenu, affirmed the Ghanaian Times’ dedication to providing fair, balanced, and accurate news reporting, reflecting the publication’s commitment to journalistic integrity.

According to him, the media would continue to play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion, and reiterated the Ghanaian Times’ com­mitment to responsible journalism and fostering connections with diplomatic missions.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG