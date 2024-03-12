Paediatrics, Child Health Dept receives incubator donation from Kokrokoo Charities Foundation

In order to support the care for premature and sick new­borns, the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation has donated a third incubator to the Paediatrics and Child Health Department of the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region on Saturday.

It also presented two fridges, sanitary tissues, scrubs, crocs, cover coats, and mobile phones to the hospital.

The Foundation under its “Proj­ect 100” initiative has been working closely with the hospital since 2018 to provide essential medical equip­ment and supplies to improve the quality of care for children in need.

The kind gesture adds to two previous incubators given to the hospital by the Foundation.

In all, a total of 55 incubators so far have been donated by the Foundation to various hospitals all over the country.

With an estimated 140,000 children born premature in Ghana every year, of which more than 8,000 die before their 30th day, the Foundation is seeking to raise funds to purchase 100 incubators to equip Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) in various health facilities.

Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, presenting the incubator to the hos­pital management, explained that the company partnered with the Foundation on the project under its corporate social responsibility.

For him, he was committed to making a positive impact on health and well-being of children in Ghana, and would continue to support the hospital in its mission to provide high-quality healthcare to all patients.

Mr Kayi said he was hopeful that together with his team and benev­olent supporters, he would be able to meet his vision of acquiring 100 incubators in the long run to aid healthcare delivery in the country.

He commended his partners and friends who supported him finan­cially in acquiring the incubator.

Dr Richard Bright Danyoh, Head of the Department, Paediatrics and Child Health Unit of the Hospi­tal, said the incubator and other items would add to their stock and help them offer better services to preterm babies.

Dr Danyoh said the hospital recorded an average of 250 to 300 preterm births yearly, adding that with the supply of the incubators, they were able to care for an appre­ciable number of them.

He said there has been an increase in the survival rate of preterm babies at the hospital, es­pecially those below 28 weeks, with their mortality rate dropping to 15 per cent between 2022 and 2023.

Dr Danyoh appealed to the Foundation and other benevolent persons and institutions to establish a hostel to accommodate mothers of preterm babies, since they had nowhere to lodge during their waiting periods for their incubated preterm babies.

He called on other corporate or­ganisations to support the Founda­tion to achieve its goal by taking up CSR activities in critical areas of the economy, such as health.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY