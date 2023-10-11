Oti Region: Alan supporters declare for Ken Agyapong

Supporters of the for­mer member and presiden­tial hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng in the Oti Region, have declared their support for Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is contest­ing to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

They said as a result of the withdrawal of their favourite candidate from the race and subsequent resignation from the party, they saw Mr Agyapong as the only alternative who should lead the party.

Speaking at a press briefing at Dambai, the Oti Regional Deputy Coordinator for Alan Campaign Team, Mr Francis Asongeh said “the declaration is a difficult one but it is the best decision and the finest choice under the situation in which the supporters of Alan found themselves.”

Mr Asongeh said with deep reflection and consultation with Alan’s supporters in the nine

constituencies in the Oti Region, the constituency coordinators of Alan on behalf of the supporters decided that two constituency co­ordinators from each constituency should announce the declaration to support Mr Agyapong on behalf of the supporters.

According to him, the sup­porters of the former member of the NPP Mr Kyeremanteng still remained members of the ruling NPP, and could only support a member of the party contesting for the flagbearer position, there­fore they had settled on Mr Ag­yapong as their preferred choice among the contestants.

He explained that the ideology of Mr Kyeremanteng was the same as that of Mr Agyapong, which included job creation for the youth and building of an industrialised economy.

He said “we love our dear party NPP, and as the youth of the party we have nowhere to go but to make the best decision by supporting a candidate that we felt could lead the NPP, and break the eight,”he stressed.

The National Representative of Mr Agyapong Campaign Team in the Oti Region, Mr Hayford Obeng who welcomed Alan supporters to the camp of Mr Agyapong said their decision was the best under the circumstances that they found themselves, which was in the general interest of the NPP.

Mr Obeng said as supporters of Mr Agyapong’s campaign, they would benefit from logistical and other assistance that would enable them to work hard to ensure victory for him come November 4, 2023.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, DAMBAI