OSP opens investigations into 75 suspected corruption cases

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed that it has opened investigations into 75 cases in which it suspects corruption.

They include five high profile cases and 70 unnamed ones.

In a half year report pursuant to section 3(3) of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) mandates the Office to publish, on a half yearly basis, cases it was investigating or prosecuting, the OSP said the cases include the alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for the Republic of Ghana.

The other named high profile cases include aninvestigation into the banking and financial sector crisis, and suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

The rest of the cases are investigations into the estate of the late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

“The office is also investigating 70 other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.

“This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation,” the report, signed by the Special Prosecutor, KissiAgyebeng, explained.

It also said the OSP has concluded investigations into three cases; one of which has been abandoned for “lack of evidence.”

The cases are an alleged sole sourcing involving the Ghana Cocoa Board on grounds of nepotism and/or trade-based money laundering which later proved to be a case of “mere coincidence of names and/or mistaken identity.”

“In July 2022, the office terminated investigation into a complaint of alleged financial malfeasance filed against the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South [Samuel Atta Akyea] for lack of evidence. The complainant admitted that he filed the complaint without any basis and that he was paid to fabricate the content of the complaint. The complainant and his accomplices are under investigation for filing the complaint with the singular aim of tarnishing the reputation of the respondent,” the report said.

The third concluded case involve the infamous Labianca Company Limited and the Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in which the company, owned by a member of the Council of State Ms Eunice Jacqueline BuahAsomah-Hinneh, was granted tax exemptions to the tune of GH¢1,074,627.15, an amount which has since been recovered for the state.

Two cases, involving the sacked Public Procurement Authority boss, AdjenimBoatengAdjei, caught on tape allegedly selling contracts he had won and the Juabeng Municipal Assembly nominee accused of bribing assembly members to uphold his nomination, the OSP said were being prosecuted.

As the lead anti-corruption institution in the country, the OSP reassured of its resolve to deliver on its mandate to go after perpetrators of corruption and corruption-related offences and called on the citizenry to support it to deliver.

“The office shows much promise and it is poised to deliver on its mandate notwithstanding its formidable challenge of funding and material support.

“The office requires adequate support and funding and the assurance of protection for its staff to perform their functions devoid of unjustifiable recrimination. We invite the public to take a firm stance against corruption and corruption related offences and to report and file complaints where such offences are suspected. This is the surest way to curtail corruption in the republic,” it said.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI