OSP half year report: Probe into Ex-Minister, 3 other cases end… 9 ongoing, 150 under consideration

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded investigation into four high-profile cases with nine under probe and 150 others at various stages of consideration.

The four cases include the suspected corruption and corruption-related offences concerning Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, which was contained in an investigative docu­mentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journal­ist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Another is the alleged use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile In­ter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), arising from an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud Part I’ published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investiga­tive journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

This case is part of a wider investigation into illegal mining in the country, according to the 2023 Half-Yearly Report of the OSP, available to the Ghanaian Times.

“The Special Prosecutor will issue direc­tives and further action on the matter(s) in due course,” it said.

The 13-page report, in pursuance of section 3(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), is the third half-yearly report of the tenure of Kissi Agyebeng, the country’s second SP, who was appointed in 2021.

It highlights the corruption cases inves­tigated and prosecuted by the OSP and the highlights of activities undertaken by the Office from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

The two cases concluded are the alleged attempt by an unnamed and wealthy business­man to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament, and the suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The ongoing wider investigations into the suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding illegal mining involves some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Forestry Commission , the dissolved IMCIM, Akonta Mining Limit­ed and other companies; nationals of foreign countries and some Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limit­ed, National Sports Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited, are being investigated over corruption issues and so is the Customs Di­vision of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). which is under OSP probe over complaint against Labianca Company Limited and auc­tion sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division.

Investigation is being conducted into the al­leged Airbus SE bribery scandal; the banking and financial sector crisis ; recruitment exer­cise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy; and the Estate of former Chief Executive of Forestry Com­mission, the late Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie (aka Sir John).

“The Office is also investigating 150 other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage,” the report said.

Giving update of prosecution of cases, the OSP report said there had not been any con­victions or acquittals in respect of the cases pending before the criminal courts during the period under review.

It said four criminal cases currently before the courts included the trial of the former Chief Executive and deputies of North­ern Development Authority and the Chief Executive A&QS Consortium Limited, which was before the Criminal Division of the High Court, Tamale.

Those involved are facing a total of 11 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences relating to procurement.

The trial of Issah Seidu, an official of the National Insurance Commission who failed to comply with a directive to declare his income and property is also pending before the Criminal Division of the High Court, Accra.

The substantive case invovles Mr. Seidu and three others – James Keck Osei (a civil servant), John Abban and Peter Archibald Hyde (both officers of the Customs Divi­sion of GRA), who are being investigated for their roles in suspected corruption in the importation of 10,000 bags of rice.

The trial of the former Chief Executive of Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, and his brother-in-law is pending before the Criminal Division of the High Court, Accra.

The trial of the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, is also pending before the Criminal Division of the High Court, Kumasi with 26 counts of corruption in respect of a public election.

